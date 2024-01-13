ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading 3% Higher

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2024

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Free Report)’s share price traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $13.94. 92,194,935 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 115,387,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.80.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.283 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $56,305,000. SCEP Management Ltd boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 664.8% in the second quarter. SCEP Management Ltd now owns 1,388,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,254,000 after buying an additional 1,206,810 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 240.9% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 984,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,610,000 after buying an additional 695,472 shares during the period. Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,428,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,727,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.