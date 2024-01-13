ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading 3% Higher

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $13.94. 92,194,935 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 115,387,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.80.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.283 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $56,305,000. SCEP Management Ltd boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 664.8% in the second quarter. SCEP Management Ltd now owns 1,388,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,254,000 after buying an additional 1,206,810 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 240.9% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 984,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,610,000 after buying an additional 695,472 shares during the period. Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,428,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,727,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

