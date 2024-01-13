ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading 3% Higher

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $13.94. 92,194,935 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 115,387,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.80.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.283 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.
Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
