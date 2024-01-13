Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Stock Holdings Increased by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,095 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 25.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $132,174.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 1.1 %

Prosperity Bancshares stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.98. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $78.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.82.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.16 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PB shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Hovde Group raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.58.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

