Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Buys Shares of 900 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 900 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 53.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 169,554 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $12,132,000 after purchasing an additional 59,216 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Coinbase Global by 79.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,603 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,109 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,985 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 96,971 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,780 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on COIN. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.68.

Coinbase Global stock traded down $10.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.78. The company had a trading volume of 20,392,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,856,453. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.31. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.38 and a 12-month high of $187.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,784 shares in the company, valued at $48,787,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total transaction of $18,355,178.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,792.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,784 shares in the company, valued at $48,787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 817,204 shares of company stock worth $118,004,221. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

