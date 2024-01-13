Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 59.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,217,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520,067 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,363.3% during the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,536,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,603 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,181,000 after acquiring an additional 86,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,354,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $498.09. The company had a trading volume of 843,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,308. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $513.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $482.79 and a 200-day moving average of $474.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

