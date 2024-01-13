Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $107,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lessened its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 444,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,734,000 after buying an additional 46,742 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,344.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 16,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 19,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IYR stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,250,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,772,930. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $96.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.47 and a 200-day moving average of $84.17.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.