Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Invests $44,000 in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RBO & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,855,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 31.5% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in 3M by 17.1% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.10.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,918,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,360. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $129.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.06 and its 200 day moving average is $100.06. The stock has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

