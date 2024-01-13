PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.95 and last traded at $15.44. Approximately 57,160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 31,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.36.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.76.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.0479 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.05%.
About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing, as well as car, housing, working capital, and investment loans; mutual funds and bonds; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and home and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PT Bank Central Asia Tbk
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- What are dividend payment dates?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.