PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 765,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,757 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $108,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 6.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of PTC by 7.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in PTC by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in PTC by 71.5% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.25, for a total transaction of $1,066,605.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,518.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.25, for a total transaction of $1,066,605.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,518.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,435 shares of company stock worth $5,898,868 over the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PTC from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

PTC stock opened at $172.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 83.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.16. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.44 and a 12 month high of $176.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $546.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.34 million. PTC had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

