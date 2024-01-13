PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) VP Sells $41,728.48 in Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $41,728.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,097.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Down 5.0 %

PTCT stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $59.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.29.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 39.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,436,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,824 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,945,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,058,000 after purchasing an additional 393,012 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 90.0% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,822,000 after buying an additional 2,914,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,213,000 after buying an additional 440,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 33.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,717,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,210,000 after buying an additional 433,376 shares during the last quarter.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.