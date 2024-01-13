PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,931,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,622,384,000 after buying an additional 2,030,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after buying an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,982,000 after buying an additional 972,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,289,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,463. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.27 and a 1-year high of $106.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.50%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.18.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

