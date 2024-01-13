Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.08.

Qualys Price Performance

QLYS opened at $193.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.02 and its 200 day moving average is $160.70. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $102.97 and a fifty-two week high of $206.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 0.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.48. Qualys had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qualys will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.62, for a total transaction of $813,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,379,339.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.62, for a total transaction of $813,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,379,339.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $1,139,103.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,437,136.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,658 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,392 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Qualys by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 353.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Stories

