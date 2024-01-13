Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) traded down 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.53 and last traded at $24.54. 147,822 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 223,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average of $24.24.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $31.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.79 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 33.03%. Equities analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTRX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the third quarter valued at about $27,744,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 6,788.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,025,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,706 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 206.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,090,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,108,000 after purchasing an additional 734,306 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 84.0% in the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,945,000 after purchasing an additional 646,884 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 73.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,026,000 after buying an additional 464,139 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

