Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Bought by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $9,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

DGX stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.30. 1,008,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $150.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DGX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

