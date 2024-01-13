Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,839 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $6,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 380.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,403 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $157,412,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,673,000 after purchasing an additional 952,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after purchasing an additional 636,301 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $36,060,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DGX stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $135.30. 1,008,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,781. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $150.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.64%.

DGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

