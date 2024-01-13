Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) is Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 287,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. Raymond James comprises about 2.1% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Raymond James worth $28,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter valued at about $4,441,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5.6% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 34.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Raymond James stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,180,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,908. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $120.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.39 and its 200-day moving average is $104.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.15). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $799,654.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $799,654.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,840 shares of company stock worth $1,315,040. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

