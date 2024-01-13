RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Shares Bought by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.06% of RB Global worth $6,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in RB Global by 19.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of RB Global by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 982,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,550,000 after purchasing an additional 305,111 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in RB Global by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after buying an additional 39,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in RB Global by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 72,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get RB Global alerts:

RB Global Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of RBA traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.25. The stock had a trading volume of 909,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.24 and its 200 day moving average is $63.00. RB Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.07 and a 52-week high of $68.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.85.

RB Global Announces Dividend

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.92 million. RB Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RBA. StockNews.com downgraded RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RB Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBA

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $72,138.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $72,138.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,212 shares of company stock worth $15,139,394 over the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RB Global Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.