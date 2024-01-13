Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Upgraded to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
RBGLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. HSBC lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6,978.00.
Read Our Latest Report on Reckitt Benckiser Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Reckitt Benckiser Group
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- What are dividend payment dates?
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- UnitedHealth Group Looks Buyable After AI-Fueled Double Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.