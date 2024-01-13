Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Upgraded to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

RBGLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. HSBC lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6,978.00.

OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.21.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

