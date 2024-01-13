Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Buys 174 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Channel Wealth LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.93.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP opened at $167.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.75. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $229.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

