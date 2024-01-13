Regatta Capital Group LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Regatta Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 22,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,063,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $815,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 35,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.40. 4,971,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,926,173. The company has a market cap of $292.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.92. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $166.20.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.