Regatta Capital Group LLC Sells 402 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Regatta Capital Group LLC lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,036 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,039,000 after purchasing an additional 374,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,474,841,000 after purchasing an additional 135,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,461,267,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,603,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,232. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.49. The firm has a market cap of $125.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.92.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

