Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $15.00.

RF has been the subject of several other reports. Odeon Capital Group cut Regions Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $16.50 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.54.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regions Financial

Regions Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:RF opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Institutional Trading of Regions Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 99,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 22,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regions Financial

(Get Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.