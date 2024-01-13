ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in ResMed by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $798,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,224,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $798,472.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at $63,224,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,201 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of ResMed stock traded down $3.99 on Friday, hitting $173.90. 719,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,294. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.24 and a 52-week high of $243.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.71 and its 200 day moving average is $169.14.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

