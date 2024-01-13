Resolute Resources (CVE:RRL) Stock Price Down 20%

Resolute Resources Ltd. (CVE:RRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 20% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 140,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 125,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Resolute Resources Trading Down 50.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of -2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20.
Resolute Resources Company Profile
Resolute Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil from shallow cretaceous sandstone reservoirs utilizing multi-lateral drilling technology in Northeast British Columbia and Northwest Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
