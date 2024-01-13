Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RVNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $41.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. Revance Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $37.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.64.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.28. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 903.28% and a negative net margin of 193.42%. The firm had revenue of $56.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.49 million. On average, research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $550,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 55,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 14,423 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,958,000 after purchasing an additional 138,683 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

