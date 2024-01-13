Reviewing Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL) and CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW)

Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL – Get Free Report) and CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Global Technologies has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareView Communications has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Global Technologies alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Technologies and CareView Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Technologies $20,000.00 220.33 -$1.03 million N/A N/A CareView Communications $7.90 million 1.08 -$6.04 million ($0.01) -6.00

Profitability

Global Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CareView Communications.

This table compares Global Technologies and CareView Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Technologies N/A N/A -322.52% CareView Communications -20.12% N/A -44.38%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.3% of CareView Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Global Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.9% of CareView Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Global Technologies and CareView Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A CareView Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CareView Communications beats Global Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Global Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online sale of CBD and hemp related products in the United States. It is involved in sales and distribution, third-party logistics, and consulting services. The company engages in brick-and-mortar retail outlets and e-commerce related businesses. Global Technologies, Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About CareView Communications

(Get Free Report)

CareView Communications, Inc. provides video monitoring solutions in the United States. Its products include CareView Patient Safety System, a video monitoring tool to improve the practice of nursing, create a better work environment, and make the patient's hospital stay more satisfying, which is used in hospitals, nursing homes, adult living centers, and outpatient care facilities; CareView Connect, which provides resident monitoring products and services for the long- term care industry; an array of wearable and stationary buttons that allow a resident to summon help either for an emergency or assistance; a mobile app capable of delivering an alert to the caregiver and allows them document information around that alert; and alert management and monitoring system, a suite of hardware and software that facilitate a data-driven solution for alert management and monitoring. The company also offers Caregiver Platform that offers caregiver connect mobile application to provide a convenient and intuitive interface to capture critical workflows, such as acknowledging and documenting alert presses by the resident. In addition, it provides SitterView and TeleMedView that allows hospital staff to use CareView's video cameras to observe and communicate with patients remotely. CareView Communications, Inc. is based in Lewisville, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.