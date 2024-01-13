Revolution Beauty Group (LON:REVB) Trading Down 5.6%

Revolution Beauty Group plc (LON:REVB – Get Free Report) dropped 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.50 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 29.20 ($0.37). Approximately 1,018,967 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 509,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.93 ($0.39).

Revolution Beauty Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £91.18 million, a P/E ratio of -477.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 449.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 30.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 27.62.

About Revolution Beauty Group

Revolution Beauty Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, wholesale, and retail of beauty products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers makeup and cosmetics, skincare, and haircare products under various brands. It sells its products through retailers, department store chains, wholesalers, distributors, and e-commerce channels.

