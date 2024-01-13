Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Insider Sells $96,806.37 in Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 3,337 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $96,806.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,429,544.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Stephen Michael Kelsey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

On Wednesday, December 27th, Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 33,334 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $967,019.34.

Revolution Medicines Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ RVMD opened at $28.50 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $35.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.02. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 1,003.36% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Revolution Medicines from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

Get Our Latest Report on Revolution Medicines

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,572,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,646,000 after purchasing an additional 282,786 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,643,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,935,000 after buying an additional 303,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,257,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,891,000 after buying an additional 791,842 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,255,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,337,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,035,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,137 shares in the last quarter.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.