RF Acquisition (NASDAQ:RFAC) Trading 0.1% Higher

RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.74 and last traded at $10.74. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 42,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.

RF Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average is $10.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RF Acquisition by 5.9% in the third quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of RF Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $274,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in RF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RF Acquisition by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 78,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

RF Acquisition Company Profile

RF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

