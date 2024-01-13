Ribbon Finance Price Hits $0.34 on Top Exchanges (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One Ribbon Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000794 BTC on popular exchanges. Ribbon Finance has a market cap of $114.04 million and approximately $853,223.36 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ribbon Finance

Ribbon Finance was first traded on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ribbon Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ribbon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

