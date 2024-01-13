Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $34.61

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$34.61 and traded as high as C$35.47. Richards Packaging Income Fund shares last traded at C$35.47, with a volume of 1,900 shares.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$390.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.67.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

About Richards Packaging Income Fund

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

