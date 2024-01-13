Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $42.81

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.81 and traded as high as C$46.25. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at C$45.59, with a volume of 61,882 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
RCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$47.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Richelieu Hardware
Richelieu Hardware Stock Up 4.0 %
Insider Transactions at Richelieu Hardware
In other news, Director Richard Lord sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.51, for a total value of C$871,619.70. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,200 shares of company stock worth $2,917,260. Company insiders own 7.57% of the company’s stock.
About Richelieu Hardware
Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture; glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Richelieu Hardware
- How to Invest in Energy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- What are dividend payment dates?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.