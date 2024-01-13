Ripio Credit Network Market Capitalization Reaches $870,555.05 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 13th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $30,286.89 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00018908 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,914.15 or 0.99966991 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00011320 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.59 or 0.00243648 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00009883 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004949 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

