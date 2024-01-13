Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Acquired by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Robert Half in the second quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on RHI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Robert Half in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.43.

Robert Half Price Performance

RHI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.69. 778,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,731. Robert Half Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $89.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.00.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert Half’s payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

Robert Half Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

