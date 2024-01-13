Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Lowered to C$71.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$72.00 to C$71.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$74.69.

TSE:RCI.B opened at C$63.53 on Tuesday. Rogers Communications has a one year low of C$50.15 and a one year high of C$67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 441.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of C$26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$60.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$57.08.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

