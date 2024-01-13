Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ROL. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rollins from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rollins from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Rollins Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Rollins has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $45.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.02.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $840.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.35 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rollins will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rollins

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 27,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $967,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 728,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,914,000 after buying an additional 436,858 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

