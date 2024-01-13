Rotala (LON:ROL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $63.90

Rotala PLC (LON:ROL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 63.90 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 62.20 ($0.79), with a volume of 8877 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63 ($0.80).

Rotala Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 60.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3,150.00 and a beta of 1.08.

About Rotala

Rotala PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and public and private individuals. It also engages in the property holding business. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

