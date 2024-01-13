Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Shares Acquired by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 205,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 19.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 54,659 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 15.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 63.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 20,136 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 24.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 13,728 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 61.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares during the period. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RMT traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $8.95. 82,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,793. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.62. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This is an increase from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.83%.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

