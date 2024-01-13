Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RBT) Major Shareholder Sells $25,413.00 in Stock

Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RBT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 19,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $25,413.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,365,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,921,874.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Palantir Technologies Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 8th, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 42,106 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $58,106.28.

On Friday, January 5th, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 24,884 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $37,823.68.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 15,901 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $26,236.65.

Rubicon Technologies Price Performance

NYSE RBT opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17. Rubicon Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $16.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rubicon Technologies ( NYSE:RBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $1.07. The company had revenue of $171.26 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Rubicon Technologies, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rubicon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubicon Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Rubicon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Rubicon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rubicon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rubicon Technologies Company Profile

Rubicon Technologies, Inc, a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. The company provides solutions for waste generators; and haulers and recyclers. It offers consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions.

