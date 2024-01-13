Safeguard Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Safeguard Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GRMN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,641,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Garmin by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,868,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $188,573,000 after buying an additional 970,527 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Garmin by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,073,000 after buying an additional 652,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,562,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,622,990,000 after buying an additional 527,327 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after purchasing an additional 365,713 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Stock Performance

Garmin stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $123.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,798. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $93.22 and a twelve month high of $129.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Garmin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.80.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

