Safeguard Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Safeguard Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.39. 572,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,156. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.15 and its 200-day moving average is $197.04. The stock has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $216.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.