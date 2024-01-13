Safeguard Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Safeguard Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,398 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $102,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 278,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,199,000 after buying an additional 36,895 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 89,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 183,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,039,000 after buying an additional 17,248 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.68. The stock had a trading volume of 851,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,010. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $48.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

