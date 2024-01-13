Safeguard Financial LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Safeguard Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.67. 211,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,499. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $179.43 and a one year high of $221.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.18.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

