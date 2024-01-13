Safeguard Financial LLC Has $582,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Safeguard Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 20,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,452.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of FTEC traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.06. 155,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,364. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $96.96 and a 52 week high of $144.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

