Safeguard Financial LLC Sells 5,837 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Safeguard Financial LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,837 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,222,031,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245,485 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,689,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029,550 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,158,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26,980.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,574,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,802 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.59. 1,126,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,669. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $50.98 and a 12-month high of $65.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

