Safeguard Financial LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Safeguard Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJS stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $98.56. The stock had a trading volume of 360,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $106.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.80.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.