Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Lifted by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,973 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $271.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,847,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,764,983. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.89. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.16 and a 12 month high of $275.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.36.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,543,682.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total transaction of $27,419,726.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,103,833 shares of company stock valued at $270,344,621. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

