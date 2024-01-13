Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Shares Down 0.6%

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$6.33 and last traded at C$6.44. Approximately 169,191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 146,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on SSL shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 3.3 %

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of C$1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 665.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 15th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Awram sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total transaction of C$100,500.00. Insiders have sold 48,300 shares of company stock worth $318,477 in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

