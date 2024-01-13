Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 219 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $257.20 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $259.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.