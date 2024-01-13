Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 2,606 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 201.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 270.0% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 54.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 616.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.75.

In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $760,494.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 102,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,414,660.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $760,494.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 102,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,414,660.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at $9,967,600.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 539,065 shares of company stock worth $102,830,906. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake stock opened at $191.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.34 and a beta of 0.97. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.56 and a 52-week high of $202.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.36.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

