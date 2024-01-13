Sandy Spring Bank Buys 2,383 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 97.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $70.65 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $72.51. The firm has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 70.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on OKE shares. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.18.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

